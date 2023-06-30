Explosion, Fire on Warner Bros. Lot Spews Dark Gray Clouds Over Burbank

Shortly before 2 PM on Friday, June 30, what was described as an explosion was heard on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California. The explosion was followed by a power outage, after which dark plumes of smoke could be seen emanating from the property.

WGA picketers and others on the lot were warned to stay safe and away from the area as the clouds of smoke became visible over both Burbank and Toluca Lake.

Others happened to be inside the lot for their regularly scheduled studio tours. One person managed to get a video from where they were at the time:

Video of the fire from INSIDE the Warner Bros lot during a studio tour. pic.twitter.com/9TquEtL53M — Randy Troy (@RandyTroy) June 30, 2023

Another bystander caught a video from across the road, where the black smoke poured out of a large building covered in Barbie advertisements.

The WB lot is on fire right now. pic.twitter.com/dtF2iH1BQd — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) June 30, 2023

The cause of the fire, as just reported by the Burbank Fire Department, was a large transformer explosion. Firefighters arrived on the scene only moments after the fire began, was able to be contain the fire to the area of the transformer and put it out within minutes.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has confirmed that there were no injuries, and no damage done to any of the studio buildings.

This story is still developing. This article will be updated as more details come to light. Check back for more, and please drop a comment below if you have any additional information.