This Central Florida Theme Park Is Offering FREE Admission

A theme Park inside Central Florida offers its Guests FREE admission with a few exceptions from now through June 3.

You better hurry; this offer won’t last too long!

Get Free Admission From Now Through June 3 at This Central Florida Theme Park!

Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park offers FREE admission for Guests who donate small cash to the Wild Florida Scholarship Fund, which benefits Osceola County high school seniors entering college.

Guests who make a small contribution of their choice experience this Park and all it offers during Gator Week.

Where and What Is Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park? Is It Worth Your Time and Money?

Just 30 minutes south of Kissimmee, this place offers Guests tons of cool and exciting things to do.

Per the official website:

Travel down the unbeaten path to get up close and personal with wildlife from all over the world, right from the comfort of your own car! Our Drive-thru Safari travels down four miles of dirt terrain, so you can see native and exotic animals, typically only seen on TV. The fun doesn’t stop after your excursion! Just outside the Drive-thru Safari trail, get face to face with our giraffe family members and feed them!

An affordable alternative to Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando Resort, you see a different side to this Orange State only seen or heard on television or the news! How fun is that?

The free admission will give you access to the entire Park and all it offers. The deal is only running through June 3, so make sure to make those donations now so you won’t miss out on getting that free entry.

Related: BREAKING: Potential Hurricane Developing in the Gulf – Could Impact Walt Disney World, Universal Parks

Opening in 2010, this Park set out to preserve one of the pieces of private property on Lake Cypress in the Headwaters of the Florida Everglades.

A Park like this gives Orlando and Guests visiting Florida a genuine glimpse into the reality of exploring these marshlands.

This Park is dedicated to conservation and education, so they are running this limited-time deal. For a small donation to those looking for higher education, you can access this entire Park free of charge.