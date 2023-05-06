Judy Greer has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a surprise role in the newest Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Greer, who previously played Maggie Lang in both Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), is back on the big screen courtesy of Marvel — but it’s a very different look for her.

*** Spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (2023)***

Instead of continuing her part as Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) ex-wife, she instead appears as ‘War Pig’ in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (2023).

One of the High Evolutionary’s (Chukwudi Iwuji) biggest experiments and minions, War Pig is called into battle to help stop the Guardians as they attempt to rescue Rocket (Bradley Cooper voice/ Sean Gunn mocap) on the villain’s project planet of Counter-Earth.

War Pig’s horrific form, an amalgam of techno-organic tech and what remains of a pig, is undercut by Greer’s chipper voice. Despite making a fearsome opponent, the disconnect between War Pig’s brutal appearance and Greer’s vocal performance makes for another example of writer-director James Gunn’s signature brand of humor.

She meets a grisly end when Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) rips her head off in his own pursuit of the raccoon, before flying off to try and save his mother Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) life during the High Evolutionary’s destruction of the planet.

It’s an unusual return to the MCU for Greer, who didn’t turn up in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) earlier this year as you might have expected.

Greer has carved a career out of memorable supporting role turns in some of the biggest films and franchises of the last 20 years. She played alongside Jennifer Garner in iconic early Noughties rom-com 13 Going On 30 (2004), and has appeared in hit sitcoms Arrested Development and Two-And-A-Half Men.

She entered blockbuster territory in 2015 when she appeared as Karen Mitchell in Jurassic World, mum to the two teenage leads. War Pig isn’t her first big-screen voice role, however: she was Cornelia in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017).

