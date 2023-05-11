Iconic 90s Child Actor Jaleel White to Star in Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Project

The 90s were an interesting and exciting time. As someone born early during this era, one of my favorite shows growing up was Family Matters, which aired on ABC from 1989 to 1997 and starred Jaleel White.

An iconic character was widely quoted from the show even after it finished. Steve Urkel, played by Jameel White, was a fan favorite. His quirky personality, wits, and humor made him one of the most prolific characters of the 1990s.

It seems Jameel White will take a stab at a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Jaleel White to Star in Upcoming Star Wars Project

Recently reported by The Direct, Jameel White is set to star in the upcoming Disney+ television series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which also stars Jude Law and is set to release later this year.

The series will follow Jude Law’s character and his band of misfit children through fun adventures in the Star Wars galaxy. The characters in the show will also come face-to-face with the pirates seen in The Mandalorian season 3.

During Jaleel’s attendance at an Edmonton Oilers NHL game, he was invited to the Sportsnet broadcast table for a short interview, confirming his role in the upcoming Star Wars series on Disney+.

Jaleel mentioned how he could barely withstand nearly two hours of make-up every day as he will be reportedly playing a pirate on the show.

Jaleel White’s Acting Career

Born in 1976, Jaleel White’s acting career took off in 1984 after starring in The Jeffersons.

From there, he was cast in several popular late 80s television shows, but his actual break-out part was that of Steve Urkel in the legendary television sitcom Family Matters.

His portrayal of the awkward yet loveable Urkel character took the country by storm. He was only 12 years old when he was cast for Family Matters in 1989 and was only supposed to appear once.

But his ability to capture the audiences with laughter and joy made him a show regular, leading to his eventual story arc throughout the series.

I’m not sure about you, but I am thrilled at the news of Jaleel White joining the Star Wars universe.

Are you thrilled about Jaleel White joining Star Wars? Sound off in the comments below.