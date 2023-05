What would you do for the perfect Walt Disney World photo? After likely spending thousands to visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, these two Guests risked it all for a memory.

In a now-deleted TikTok, Deanna Gibney and her partner shared footage from different moments on their Walt Dinsey World Resort vacation. At the start of the video, shared by TikToker and former Disney Cast Member @sthooch, the couple got out of their car to film themselves in front of the entrance gate to the Disney Parks, located on a busy multi-lane road:

Despite multiple signs warning Guests not to stop, the couple persisted, angering the former Cast Member.

“You posted this video which is showing other people that it’s okay to pull over where you’re not supposed to pull over for safety reasons to get a picture of the Walt Disney World arch,” he argued.

Other Disney Parks fans agreed. “I’m surprised they haven’t built a safe pull off area with a miniature arch so people can stop and take pics safely,” said @christianoh816.

“I have absolutely seen the result if [sic.] a wreck right there a few times in the past,” @floridaonadimemissy wrote.

Gibney and her family quickly disappeared from public social media after their video was shared.

Inside the Magic does not recommend stopping outside the Walt Dinsey World Resort entrance to take photos. Not only is it dangerous, but the Central Florida Disney Park does monitor the area and sends officers to issue tickets. Instead, check out the Disney Memory Maker service and take advantage of Disney PhotoPass photographers around the Disney Parks to ensure everyone gets in the picture!

