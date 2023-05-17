After 100 Years, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is Changing Its Name

After 100 years, the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is no longer. That’s not to mean that the hotdog-shaped vehicle will cease to exist, but it will be going through a significant rebranding with a less-than-stellar new name. Oscar Mayer is rebranding its vehicle as the Frankmobile based on a new hotdog recipe. This is based on a new recipe the long-standing food company uses, which implements 100% “all-beef franks.” This new and “full-flavored” recipe will also accompany the new name of the food. Oscar Mayer is taking things further by renaming their hotdogs to Frankfurters.

For those who have ever had the pleasure of running into this elusive vehicle, you would know that once you have located it, you were gifted with a Wiener Whistle. However, those are also being renamed to the Frank Whistle. I have had the pleasure of seeing the vehicle twice in my life. Once when I was a child and once in my early 20s; each time was exciting. This rebrand is bizarre and is upending 100 years in history.

Oscar Mayer has also announced the vehicle will undergo a significant upgrade, or “bun-grade.” All six fleet vehicles will be rebranded with new decals to celebrate the new name change and the “frank-tastic” recipe of these new Frankfurters. To be honest, you have to hand it to the company for their puns, but this rebrand is still stepping on history.

To take things a bit further for its big rollout, the hotdog producer also announced that anyone with the name “Frank” or a variation of the name can score a free pack of their new beef franks should they run into the vehicle at some point. We would imagine that the vehicle might be more accessible considering this rebrand, so expect a sort of tour to happen sometime soon.

We have no clue how tasty or not tasty these new Frankfurters will be, but it might take some getting used to when referring to the Oscar Mayer Winermobile as the “Frankmobile.”

This also sparks the question of whether the company’s theme song will have to be altered. As some of you know, the lyrics state:

Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener,

that is what I’d truly like to be,

’cause if I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener,

everyone would be in love with me.

This song has been iconic for a long time, and it would sound bizarre if it were replaced with Frankfurter. We can let you all decide how you feel, but this rebrand will take to get used to.

Do you like the new name of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!