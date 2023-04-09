This Disney Super Fan Could Be The Company’s Future CEO

While most freshman-year college students usually are focused on classwork, joining Greek Life, or are enjoying the many ammenties of campus life as a first year student and have no idea on what they want to be when they enter the workforce, there is one student at Texas Tech University who know’s exactly what she wants to do when she graduates.

Cori Borgstadt has ambitions to become the next CEO of the Walt Disney Company, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Since Cori was a three year old, the Arizona native has been a majaor fan of the Walt Disney Copmany, its collection of films and show, and its faboulus Theme Parks. The current Texas Tech University attendee has dubbed herself as a “Disney Superfan,” and she has dreams of one day becoming CEO of the Walt Disney Company.

Cori attended her first annual Disney Shareholder confab in 2008 when she was just a toddler. Since that memorable meeting, she has gone to every single annual shareholder meeting. And Cori doesn’t just sit back and watch, she loves to get involved by asking questions directly to Disney leadership.

Cori has been to a total of 13 Disney Annual Shareholder meetings since she has become an owner of stock in the Walt Disney Company. Cori was able to speak with Mr. Iger personally because of her consistent attendance. In 2015, she asked her biggest question yet, what advice he would give to “a kid who wants your job someday.” Igers response? “Well, one thing you can do is keep coming to our shareholders’ meeting.”

On “The Big Money Show” recently, Cori would go to say in an interview that “I wouldn’t say I’m after [Bob Iger’s] job. It’s definitely been something I think about, when I was a younger kid, about being CEO someday. The headlines are saying, ‘the next CEO,’ I know as a freshman that’s really not feasible because there’ll probably be a CEO after him and another CEO by the time I’m getting my degree, and so I’m just kind of thinking one step ahead.”

Over the years, Cori’s consistent attendance at the Disney Annual Shareholder’s meeting is something that Bob Iger has recognized in Cori. She has consistently shown her dedication to the company at the shareholder meetings, and her attendance has not gone unnoticed. After all, her attendance streak is better and longer than almost all members of Disney’s board of directors.

Have you ever attended the Disney Annual Shareholder’s Meeting? If so, let us know what your experience was like!