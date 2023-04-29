Marvel Tries To Save Troubled Movie, Drafts In Help

in Marvel

Posted on by Oliver Dyson Leave a comment
Blade logo with mahershala ali

Marvel has drafted in top-tier help in a bid to salvage one of their most troubled projects, Blade (2024).

Blade logo with mahershala ali

Related: Amid Movie Disaster, Marvel Announces New “Blade” Series

Marvel Studios’ Blade movie has had a turbulent development. First announced at the 2019 Comic Con by studio boss Kevin Feige, the casting of Mahershala Ali as the titular Daywalker was greeted with rapturous applause.

But since that warm welcome, the film has taken a number of hits. First, original director Bassam Tariq exited the production just a month before shooting began, opting to take an Executive Producer role instead.

Then industry insider Jeff Sneider reported that Ali was personally disappointed with the drafted script, which was allegedly 90 pages long and had just two action scenes. Not ideal for one of Marvel’s star action heroes, who is typically seen leaping into action wielding his sword and firepower against creatures of the night.

Mia Goth. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The script has been the subject of much speculation, with Sneider delivering another update back in March (as reported by Comicbook.com) that the book was shaping up much better, with Kit Harington’s Black Knight — AKA Dane Whitman — being allegedly largely chopped from the plot in favor of a leaner, pacier story. Yann Demange has also stepped up to direct the movie.

It’s on the script that Marvel has drafted in even further help. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, True Detective creator Nic Pizzolato is taking a look at the latest version of the script, written by Michael Starrbury. Starrburry worked on Ava DuVernay’s critically acclaimed When They See Us for Netflix.

Mahershala Ali in season three of HBO and creator Nic Pizzolato's 'True Detective'. Credit: HBO
Credit: HBO

Pizzolato’s involvement represents something of a reunion between himself and star Ali, who previously collaborated on the third season of Pizzolato’s much-lauded HBO thriller.

Recently joining Ali in the cast is Mia Goth, riding a wave of horror buzz off her star turns in X (2022), Pearl (2023) and Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool (2023). She’s joined by veteran performer Delroy Lindo, who received acclaim for his appearance in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods back in 2020.

Mahershala Ali with Kevin Feige when Blade was announced
Credit: Marvel

Related: ‘Blade’ Receives Concerning Update, Director Steps Down

Only time will tell if Pizzolato’s involvement signals a bright future for Marvel’s signature half-vampire hero, with the film currently slated for a September 6, 2024 release.

Are you looking forward to Blade? Tell us in the comments below.

Oliver Dyson

Oli lives and works in London. When he isn't writing recaps, reviews, or speculative fiction about how Academy Award winning actresses could enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he works in marketing in the film and entertainment industry. Reared on a diet of Star Wars, superheroes and 'saurs (dinosaurs, to make the alliteration work).

Be the first to comment!