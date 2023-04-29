Marvel Tries To Save Troubled Movie, Drafts In Help

Marvel has drafted in top-tier help in a bid to salvage one of their most troubled projects, Blade (2024).

Marvel Studios’ Blade movie has had a turbulent development. First announced at the 2019 Comic Con by studio boss Kevin Feige, the casting of Mahershala Ali as the titular Daywalker was greeted with rapturous applause.

But since that warm welcome, the film has taken a number of hits. First, original director Bassam Tariq exited the production just a month before shooting began, opting to take an Executive Producer role instead.

Then industry insider Jeff Sneider reported that Ali was personally disappointed with the drafted script, which was allegedly 90 pages long and had just two action scenes. Not ideal for one of Marvel’s star action heroes, who is typically seen leaping into action wielding his sword and firepower against creatures of the night.

The script has been the subject of much speculation, with Sneider delivering another update back in March (as reported by Comicbook.com) that the book was shaping up much better, with Kit Harington’s Black Knight — AKA Dane Whitman — being allegedly largely chopped from the plot in favor of a leaner, pacier story. Yann Demange has also stepped up to direct the movie.

It’s on the script that Marvel has drafted in even further help. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, True Detective creator Nic Pizzolato is taking a look at the latest version of the script, written by Michael Starrbury. Starrburry worked on Ava DuVernay’s critically acclaimed When They See Us for Netflix.

Pizzolato’s involvement represents something of a reunion between himself and star Ali, who previously collaborated on the third season of Pizzolato’s much-lauded HBO thriller.

Recently joining Ali in the cast is Mia Goth, riding a wave of horror buzz off her star turns in X (2022), Pearl (2023) and Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool (2023). She’s joined by veteran performer Delroy Lindo, who received acclaim for his appearance in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods back in 2020.

Only time will tell if Pizzolato’s involvement signals a bright future for Marvel’s signature half-vampire hero, with the film currently slated for a September 6, 2024 release.

Are you looking forward to Blade? Tell us in the comments below.