Undesirable Film Method Ignites Fury Among Disney Fans

If you haven’t heard by now, Disney has announced a series of live-action films being released soon. The live-action films are remakes of classic Disney movies that we all have come to love and enjoy. But it seems Disney fans are voicing their disgruntled opinions about this decision from the Mouse House. Let’s see what they have to say.

MORE Disney Live-Action Remakes Coming Soon

Disney’s shareholder meeting was this past Monday, and A LOT was said about the future of the Walt Disney Company, including their following slate of films. As of today, April 5, 2023, the next live-action films are either placed on the cinema calendar or are being prepped for pre-production:

Peter Pan & Wendy (April 28, 2023)

The Little Mermaid (May 26, 2023)

Snow White (March 22, 2024)

Mufasa: The Lion Ling (July 5, 2024)

Hercules (TBA)

Untitled The Jungle Book sequel (TBA)

Hunchback (TBA)

Untitled Cruella sequel (TBA)

Tink (TBA)

The Sword in the Stone (TBA)

Robin Hood (TBA)

Untitled Prince Anders film (TBA)

Bambi (TBA)

The Aristocats (TBA)

Lilo & Stitch (TBA)

Moana (TBA)

…okay, now that you’ve had the chance to take a breath and check your eyesight, the list above is only the films coming soon; it doesn’t even list the other 20 live-action movies that have already been released from Disney.

Some Live-Actions Could Work

Some might argue that Disney live-action films could be good, depending on the movie. For instance, the live-action film based on Moana (2016) starring Dwyane The Rock Johnson. This could work, as the movie did exceedingly well in 2016. The culture and locations from the film would do well in live-action. However, the same can not be said about the other films slated for release this year or next.

Disney Fans Voice Their Opinions on Live-Action Remakes

There is such a thing as too much of one thing, and Disney seems to have crossed that line a long time ago. Since the announcement of the long list of live-action remakes, fans have taken to social media to voice their disgruntled and angry distaste for Disney going in this direction rather than creating new, fresh ideas, like Universal Studios seems to be doing.

Fans took to Twitter to let it be known that no one asked for all these unnecessary live-action remakes.

One Disney fan makes a great point regarding the fact that Disney is releasing live-action remakes of films that came out just a few years ago:

"In the beginning, the live action disney remakes were spaced from their movies by twenty-four years. Then twelve, then six. The last one was four years. Soon, we could be seeing remakes every eight hours, until they are coming every four minutes." https://t.co/pu8NLUifDC pic.twitter.com/8ALTqn5tb8 — Zane Schacht – Voice Goblin 🐀 (@VoicesByZane) April 3, 2023

Another Disney fan got straight to the point:

What can I say except, no thank you? — RayApollo (@RayApollo) April 3, 2023

This Disney fan makes a solid point in their response, pointing out how Disney should focus on their older, not-so-known films and focus on doing an excellent live-action remake of them instead:

why don't they make a live-action remake of Treasure Planet? It would be a good opportunity to show the beauty of this film to the new generations pic.twitter.com/x3SQSQlcPf — Kamikawxii🦋 (@kamikawxii) April 3, 2023

Regardless of how you feel, these live-action remakes are getting out of hand, and soon, Disney will run out of ideas and need to create fresh, new, and exciting films for families of all ages to enjoy.

For now, we’ll have to see what else Disney throws into their live-action remake hat.

You already know I want to hear you voice your opinion: how do you feel about these live-action remakes? Are they warranted? Let us know!