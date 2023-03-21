Springtime Comes to Shanghai Disneyland

Spring is cropping up at Disney Parks around the world! Whether it’s the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival at Walt Disney World or a slew of Easter offerings at Disneyland Resort, there are hundreds of ways to celebrate the season.

Even international Parks are getting in on exclusive springtime offerings, and today, Disney Parks Blog put the spotlight on Shanghai Disneyland. The Resort is bursting with floral decor, exclusive springtime treats, and even some new character appearances and costumes to celebrate springtime.

Starting off, Shanghai Disneyland Resort has been decorated with beautiful topiaries of Guests’ favorite characters, such as Pluto, Chip ’n’ Dale, Goofy, Duffy, and LinaBell. These topiaries have been planned, and seedlings were found half a year in advance, which are then carefully planted and guided to resemble beloved Disney characters.

The flowers in Shanghai Disneyland are also carefully chosen for each area of the Park. For example, the path to the Evergreen Playhouse in Fantasyland is lined with Serissa japonicas, or “snow roses,” to give the illusion of snow as you approach Frozen: A Sing-Along Celebration. The Gardens of Imagination in front of the Enchanted Storybook Castle are filled with giant lupines, which were chosen because of their resemblance to the castle’s spires.

Duffy and Friends are extremely popular at Shanghai Disneyland, and they’ve gotten new, adorable outfits for the spring season. Each one of their outfits features a special flower that also appears in the Park.

Gelatoni: Charming Iris

Cookie: Daisy

LinaBell: Freesia

Duffy: Cherry Blossom

ShellieMay: Hyacinth

StellaLou: Camellia

Olu: Grape Hyacinth

Finally, Guests can enjoy a variety of limited-time spring treats and merchandise offerings at the Park. Flavors are centered around Sakura, or cherry blossom, and offerings include a Sakura Flavored Chocolate Churro and a Sakura Flavored Ice Cream Cone. In terms of merchandise, Disney has released the 2023 Duffy and Friends Floral Fragrance Spring Collection, featuring Duffy and all of his friends.