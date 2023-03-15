Disneyland Got This One Thing Right

Disneyland has been under hot water from Guests lately, as ticket prices skyrocket but offerings stay the same or seem even worse than before. From complaints about a lack of merchandise variety, to the rushed rollout of MagicBand+, to a disjointed Avengers Campus, Guests had a lot to say about what Disneyland was getting wrong.

However, a recent Reddit post took a decidedly different approach and asked users to explain what they think Disneyland has done right recently. Honestly? Most comments said the same thing-Disney’s mobile order system.

Mobile ordering was around before 2020, but when the Parks reopened that year, it was the only way most restaurants were offering food. Guests could use the Disney mobile app to place a pickup order at any quick service location in the Park and pick it up shortly thereafter. It continued to be convenient for Guests, allowing them to place a lunch order while in line for Space Mountain or any other attraction.

While most of the comments agreed that mobile ordering was the best thing in Disneyland, there were a handful of comments saying that Carsland and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are some of the best-themed areas in the Parks. One commenter stated Disney “knocked it out the the park with Carsland” and Rise of the Resistance, with another saying Galaxy’s Edge is “an immersive masterpiece.”

As a major theme park that is always fighting to stay ahead of the others, Disney is bound to please some people and disappoint others. While there are things that could be improved, there is still quite a lot that Guests appreciate.

