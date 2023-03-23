Disney Dreamers Academy Returns for 16th Year in a Row

One of the most exclusive events in the country for high school teens is returning for its 16th year. The Disney Dreamers Academy returns and is happening now through March 26!

The program started in 2008 as a program meant to assist in growing career awareness for Black teens and students from underprivileged communities nationwide. Since its inception, over 1,500 students have been able to come to Orlando for the three-day event. But just how do students get selected for this fantastic opportunity?

The students picked to participate in the event are chosen out of thousands of applicants who submit essays about their dreams and plans for their future. But out of these thousands of students, only 100 are selected to attend. But being chosen is just the start!

Selected students get to bring their parent or guardian (sadly, just one parent or guardian) and are given an all-expenses-paid trip to Disney World throughout the four-day event. Once they arrive, the students will learn from professionals spanning numerous fields and will be able to participate in workshops that are designed to teach a particular set of skills.

There will also be Guest speakers from diverse backgrounds, including executives and celebrities. This year’s speakers include gospel artist Yolanda Adams, chef Jeff Henderson, singer Sonia Jackson Myles, and writer Stephen A. Smith. Halle Bailey, who will play Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid (2023), is the celebrity ambassador for the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy.

This four-day career BootCamp will allow these students to learn new skills and set their future up for success. Not to mention free admission to the most magical place on Earth! You can stay up to speed with this event by visiting the Disney World official website. The Disney Dreamers Academy returns with some fantastic speakers, singers, and executives, and we wish all those students the best time of their lives!

Do you know a student who was selected? Do you think Disney should do more programs like this? Sounds in the comments below, and let me know your thoughts.