This Fine Dining Experience is BACK at Disney World

Disney World is known for its wide variety of restaurants, including several Signature dining experiences. Signature dining offers a unique or upscale experience, including the famed Victoria & Albert’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Monsieur Paul’s at EPCOT, Jiko – The Cooking Place at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, and more.

Today, Disney Parks Blog announced that one of those experiences is reopening after a lengthy refurbishment.

Narcoosee’s is a waterfront restaurant at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, known for its view and costal cuisine. The restaurant closed for a lengthy refurbishment on March 1, 2022, with no reopening date announced at the time of closure. However, today Disney announced that the restaurant would reopen on April 1, 2023.

The restaurant’s interior has been reimagined while maintaining the famous views, with a new menu by Chef Noah Estabrook and Pastry Chef Kristine Farmer. The restaurant revolves around the concept of “land and sea,” reflected in both its decor and its menu. Guests will begin their meal with a house-baked Artisan Boule of Sourdough specially created for the restaurant.

Narcoosee’s famous Bisque has returned with a new tableside presentation, in addition to two new appetizers: the Beef and Ricotta Tortellini with brown butter and parsnips, and the Ocean-inspired Charcuterie Board, featuring ahi tuna pastrami, charred octopus, and house-made sausage from the sea.

Several new main dishes have also been introduced, including the Blackened Redfish with a crispy chorizo-sunchoke hash with hominy, Florida sweet corn, and red pepper rouille, Roasted Vegetable Paella featuring market vegetables, cannellini beans, and preserved artichoke finished with charred Meyer lemon, and Dry-Aged Pork Ribeye Chop served with creamy goat cheese-potato pave and turnips with onion jam and a touch of fig jus.

Narcoossee’s old classics will also return, including the Plancha-seared Scallops with Parisian Gnocchi and Surf and Turf featuring tender filet mignon and butter-poached lobster tail.

Last but not lease, Narcoossee’s is bringing back their near-legendary dessert, the Almond-crusted Cheesecake with Lambert cherry sauce and Chantilly cream. Additionally, the dessert course will bring new offerings, including the Berry Pavlova, with Florida fresh berries and citrus over meringue and yuzu crémeux and finished with a tableside pour of anglaise, and the Pineapple Bavarois, with a roasted-pineapple center and house-made blackberry-buttermilk ice cream.

Narcoossee’s has also refreshed their wine list and created a new Victorian-inspired cocktail menu, including the Empress Lime Gimlet, a modern twist on a classic gimlet with Empress Gin, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, and cold-pressed lime.

The restaurant reopens April 1, and Guests can begin making reservations for this signature dining experience on March 1.