Ending Explained: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ – “The Crossing”

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021) left our heroes in a tricky situation. The cliffhanger ending left the gang stranded on an arid desert world, waiting for rescue. But do we think we’ll see that happen next episode?

As the episode closed, the Bad Batch, led by Hunter (Dee Bradley Baker, who voices all the Clones) had made their way to the deserted spaceport in an effort to find a way off-world after their ship, The Marauder, was stolen by a mysterious figure. They’d successfully completed their mining mission, given by Cid (Rhea Perlman), to extract volatile Ipsium from a mine she recently purchased.

Omega’s (Michelle Ang) nimble fingers were the key to their success, but it was teamwork that got the group out alive after a cave-in during a volatile planetary storm. In reality, the whole exercise was a means for Omega to come to terms with the ‘loss’ of Echo last episode, who opted to stay with Rex on Coruscant and help the Clones who are now threatened by the introduction of the Stormtroopers to the Imperial Forces.

Through her near death experience with Tech, both come to an understanding of the other’s position. Tech’s practical approach, appreciating the reasons why Echo left, is alien to Omega’s more emotional experience and feeling of loss at Echo no longer being with the team. But their test of survival, which succeeds only by relying on one another, reinforces the bond between the group.

It’s a good job too, as an appeal to Cid for a rescue is met only with promises of sending something within a few days. But that self-same storm that caused them problems earlier in the episode is still lurking on the horizon, lightning crackling within broiling black clouds. Omega’s epiphany earlier comes back to her as she tells the group they’ll figure it out together.

It’s not clear if this means the next episode of The Bad Batch will pick up where this one leaves off, showing how the gang will survive the storm and eventually make it off-world (presumably with a rescue ship from Cid), or if it will be resolved off-screen and we’ll see Clone Force 99 on a fresh adventure.

Either way, it’s clear their time on this wayward mining expedition has let some of the unresolved issues from Echo’s departure be worked through for more than just the youngest member of the team.

Do you think we’ll see how the Bad Batch escape next episode? Tell us in the comments below.