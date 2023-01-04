Beloved Disney Attraction Unexpectedly Shuts Down After Storm Damage

The Walt Disney Family Museum is facing an unexpected closure.

Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece will be closed from Thursday, January 5 through Wednesday, February 1, 2023, to make building repairs necessitated by the recent storm in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bay Area saw the second-highest rainfall on record on New Year’s Eve 2022.

The Walt Disney Family Museum put out a statement saying, which can be read below:

“Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece will be closed from Thursday, January 5 through Wednesday, February 1, 2023 to make building repairs necessitated by the recent storm. The exhibition will reopen on Thursday, February 2, and remain open through Sunday, March 5, 2023. The main museum remains open Thursdays through Sundays at normal operating hours. Chris Miller: Kaleidoscope and Spirit of the Season: A Community Art Exhibition also remain open and free to view through March 19, 2023.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. If you purchased exhibition admission tickets for a date that falls during the temporary closure period, please contact tickets@wdfmuseum.org to request an exchange for an alternate date or a refund.”

This wonderful exhibit opened on June 23, 2022, and celebrates 55 years since The Jungle Book was released in theaters way back in 1967.

Some of the things that make this exhibit so interesting is that it allows Guests to explore the creative complexities behind the making of The Jungle Book, including the unique personalities of each character and their voice actor counterparts. The rich artwork, and use of cutting-edge animation techniques, also they will include the soundtrack from Sherman brothers and Terry Gilkyson are also on display. The exhibit also discusses the impact of Walt’s passing on December 15, 1966, during production, and the film’s enduring popularity and influence decades after its initial release.

While Guests stroll through the exhibits Guests can spot over 300 rare artworks and ephemera that will be on view throughout this special exhibition, including original animation drawings that are on loan from animation enthusiast and collector Mike Glad, who is a retired Disney Creative Director and animator David Pacheco, and Deja’s own collection.

Did this storm mess with you visiting Walt Disney’s The Jungle Book: Making a Masterpiece? Let us know in the comments.