Universal Guest Shares Photos From Atop Iconic Lighthouse

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many iconic attractions, but it’s not just the rides and entertainment that have put the Resort at the top of the list for tourist destinations.

Universal Orlando Resort also houses two iconic landmarks that represent each of its two theme parks. Just outside of Universal Studios Florida, there are two landmarks you’ll notice. First, there’s the iconic globe spinning with the word “Universal” on it, and then there’s the huge archway that you’ll walk through to get into the theme park.

Next door, Islands of Adventure has its own landmark, and it’s the largest of any of them at Universal Orlando.

Of course, we’re talking about the huge lighthouse situated just at the entry gate of Islands of Adventure.

If you’ve spent much time looking at the lighthouse, you’ve probably noticed a small staircase that spirals around the lighthouse, but believe it or not, that’s not how you get to the top.

There is a secret door that can be entered, which Team Members can use to get to the top. This is not open to the public and there are only a select number of people who have ever had the opportunity to go to the top of the lighthouse and take in the breathtaking view.

Just recently, we got a glimpse into what that must be like, thanks to User @themeparkchamp on Twitter.

Universal Orlando Resort shared a Tweet talking about “forbidden places they wish they could visit” and mentioned to top of the lighthouse. The user– who put in a hashtag #UOTMLife, which stands for Universal Orlando Team Member life– said “been there, done that.”

Been there. Done that. #UOTMLife

The photos are absolutely stunning. These were taken either late at night or early in the morning before sunrise, and there were no Guests in the theme park.

In the images, you can see the attractions perfectly, and with everything lit up, it looks absolutely stunning.

What do you think of these photos from the top of the lighthouse? Let us know in the comments!