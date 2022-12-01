Universal Orlando Closes Beloved Location

Universal Orlando Resort Guests enjoy going from store to store and seeing all the different merchandise. However, one beloved location at Universal Orlando is no more.

Universal Orlando is a popular tourist spot for its theme parks. Universal has two different theme parks and a water park: Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Island of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay.

Each theme park is very different. At Universal Studios Florida, Guests can enjoy E.T. Adventure, Revenge of the Mummy, The Simpsons Ride, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, and many other attractions. Universal’s Island of Adventure includes attractions like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Doctor Doom Fearfall, The Amazing Adventure of Spider-man, and many more

However, we are sad to report that one beloved area will be Universal Studios Florida. The Hello Kitty Store, located in Production Central and Hollywood, will be closing after many years opened in the spot. The Hello Kitty Store included more than just Hello Kitty part of a store that included Betty Boop, Funko, and Universal Studios general merchandise.

Universal described this store as stepping through a rainbow archway into the supercute world of Hello Kitty. This retail experience stars the global icon and her Sanrio® friends in four uniquely themed areas. Browse apparel, accessories, plush toys, and souvenirs while indulging in sweet treats almost too cute to eat. Universal has slowly been moving Hello Kitty out. Guests are excited to see what is to come in the place of Hello Kitty.

Hello Kitty, also known by her full name Kitty White, is a fictional character created by Yuko Shimizu, currently designed by Yuko Yamaguchi, and owned by the Japanese company Sanrio. Hello Kitty is easily spotted by her big red bow and her white fur.

Inside Universal tweeted a photo of the Hello Kitty store closing.

Will you miss the Hello Kitty Store?