Picture It, a ‘Golden Girls’ Pop-Up Dining Experience Available in NYC

Thank you for being a friend. A Golden Girls Pop-Up restaurant opened up in Ney York City this month. The Golden Girls Kitchen in NYC is a fast-casual restaurant with an emphasis on desserts, of course.

For those unfamiliar, the setup is made to look like the Miami hangouts where Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia enjoyed so much banter for seven memorable seasons.

Golden Girls Kitchen is located at 19 Fulton Street in Seaport.

The pop-up was created by the New York Bucket List, the company that previously opened noted pop-ups inspired by “Saved by the Bell” and “Beverly Hills 90210.”

@goldengirlskitchen posted to TikTok with a first look of the new pop-up restaurant.

FIRST LOOK inside NYC. Pull up to the Girls’ beloved Miami hangout for cheesecake, photo-ops, memorabilia, brunch, and more.

It’s not just about the food. People can take pictures inside the nearly identical recreations of the banana leaf-wallpapered bedroom of Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), the Rusty Anchor bar or the dreaded Shady Pines Retirement Home.

Golden Girls Kitchen is open Wednesdays-Sundays. Tickets are available via New York Bucket List, which, as its name suggests, exists to check off all your random life boxes.

Admission starts at $40 a person, and for that, you get a 90-minute reservation and your choice of a “Golden Main” and a slice of cheesecake, the choice dessert of the sitcom’s characters.

Also on the menu: “Sperheoven Krispies,” the fictitious treat notably baked by Rose Nylund (Betty White) in one of the series’ episodes.

The Golden Girls ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992 and starred Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan and Betty White. At the time, the series won major acclaim in the youth-dominated television landscape by subverting stereotypes about women over 50.

And though it’s been off the air for 30 years, the show continues to be discovered by younger viewers in syndication and on Hulu.

If you’re not able to make it to New York for the golden limited run, don’t worry – the company says it’s expected to tour in the Miami, San Francisco and Chicago areas in Spring of 2023.

Additionally, Bucket List CEO and founder Andy Lederman says more opportunities for pop culture-inspired dining experiences are in the works.

Who is your favorite Golden Girl? Let us know in the comments. (Mine is Dorothy).