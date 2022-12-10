Legoland Brings Christmas to the Ronald McDonald House

in LEGOLAND

Ronald McDonald accepted check from LEGOLAND

Credit: LEGOLAND

The Holidays at LEGOLAND California Resort are the jolliest time of the year! You can meet characters like Santa, the Toy Soldier, and the Gingerbread Man. Or you can see a 30-foot, fully decorated tree!

Leo tree, santa, and elf
Credit: LEGOLAND

There’s even a sleigh with a life-size LEGO Santa being pulled by his trusted reindeer. Along with the holiday fun, food, and live music, there are more than 60 rides, shows, and attractions.

reindeer hat on kid
Credit: LEGOLAND

Well, this year, LEGOLAND decided to bring some of their holiday magic to the children and families at the local Ronald McDonald House in San Diego.

Jared Aarons writes- The gang from @LEGOLAND_CA brought some holiday cheer to @rmhcsandiego. On ABC @10News this evening, how a visit like this can be a bright spot for families going through a dark time.

LEGOLAND California Resort has been partnering with the Ronald McDonald House for over ten years.

The companies own charity, Merlin’s Magic Wand, frequently partners with the Ronald McDonald House, along with Make-A-Wish, and Voices for Children.

LEGO Santa with family
Credit: LEGOLAND

They provide magical experiences for children who need it most. They do this with their three Magical Programs: Magical Days Out, Merlin’s Magic Spaces, and Magic on Tour.

This Christmas, LEGOLAND was able to love on one of their partners in a very big way!

Before the festivities even began, the family theme park donated $50,000 dollars to help the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California.

LEGOLAND gifts
Credit: LEGOLAND

Families were able to join in the fun as they were treated to special entertainment and activities from the park’s winter celebration!

Those things included the park’s brass band, carolers, LEGO costume characters, a chance to build with the Resort’s Master Model Builders, holiday gifts and a special surprise visit from Mrs. Claus and her elves.

LEGOLAND carolers
Credit: LEGOLAND

Holidays at LEGOLAND California Resort is underway and runs through January 8th, 2023.

Guests can enjoy new holiday entertainment, festive treats, and sparkling lights! Kids and families can prance their way to Merry Mistletown for some frosty fun and musical mayhem in the show, The Very Merry Mix-Up!

