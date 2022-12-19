Honeymooning Couple Mortified After Being Mistaken For “Daddy & Daughter” by Disney Cast Member

Walt Disney World Resort is a place of celebration for many families. From birthdays to anniversaries, graduations to honeymoons, thousands of Guests each day make magical Disney memories during the best moments of their lives.

That was the case for TikToker @lynwithoutline, who visited Magic Kingdom for a day during her honeymoon. The couple enjoyed lunch at The Plaza Restaurant and received quite a surprise from Disney Cast Members…

While newlyweds may expect a complimentary dessert or bottle of champagne, this now-wife ended up with something completely different. The 22-year-old was elected “Junior Mayor of Main Street, U.S.A.” She was mortified, realizing that the Cast Members thought she and her husband were on a “Daddy Daughter date:”

After commenters pointed out that her ponytail and scrunchy made her look younger, the Guest shared a photo from her visit, which was back in 2014:

Thankfully, the Guest can laugh about it now and often shares videos of herself and her husband’s height difference:

