Honeymooning Couple Mortified After Being Mistaken For “Daddy & Daughter” by Disney Cast Member

Walt Disney World Resort is a place of celebration for many families. From birthdays to anniversaries, graduations to honeymoons, thousands of Guests each day make magical Disney memories during the best moments of their lives.
That was the case for TikToker @lynwithoutline, who visited Magic Kingdom for a day during her honeymoon. The couple enjoyed lunch at The Plaza Restaurant and received quite a surprise from Disney Cast Members…
While newlyweds may expect a complimentary dessert or bottle of champagne, this now-wife ended up with something completely different. The 22-year-old was elected “Junior Mayor of Main Street, U.S.A.” She was mortified, realizing that the Cast Members thought she and her husband were on a “Daddy Daughter date:”
@lynwithoutline
Let me explain myself, our #honeymoontrip was in Florida, #disneyworld for only 1 day. Can’t think about this memory too much bc #mostembarrassingmoment 😭#theplazarestaurant #ilookyoungerthaniam #youngmarriage
After commenters pointed out that her ponytail and scrunchy made her look younger, the Guest shared a photo from her visit, which was back in 2014:
@lynwithoutline
Replying to @alexandreatiktok do I even qualify as a #disneyadult ? 🙈 #2014wedding #honeymoon #disneyworldhoneymoon #ilookyoungerthaniam #theplazarestaurant
Thankfully, the Guest can laugh about it now and often shares videos of herself and her husband’s height difference:
@lynwithoutline
Have I mentioned we have a #heightdifference 😆 #shortgirlfriendcheck #tallhusbandshortwife
More on The Plaza Restaurant
Tucked behind Main Street Ice Cream Parlor is The Plaza Restaurant, an elegant eatery with casual food and turn-of-the-century flair. The restaurant recently started offering liquor-based cocktails and other types of alcohol. From Disney:
Discover casual dining amid an atmosphere of turn-of-the-century elegance at this charming gem located at the end of Main Street, U.S.A.
Casual Eats in an Elegant Setting
Step inside this charming casual dining parlor awash in a sophisticated elegance with a menu the whole family will enjoy.
Whether it’s a mouthwatering lunch or a family dinner with decadent desserts, you’ll discover something for everyone in an atmosphere of early 20th-century style — featuring Art Nouveau touches, beautifully embellished light fixtures, stunning decorative mirrors and an inviting solarium.
Scrumptious Sandwiches and Sweet Treats
Dig into a deli-style lunch or dinner with sandwiches, burgers, homestyle plates… and desserts galore too!
In the mood for lighter fare? Then the BLT salad is a surefire choice! Or explore the middle ground with options like the Fried Chicken Sandwich or a Plaza Turkey club. And don’t miss out on some of our heavier hitters—including the homestyle meatloaf, Roast Beef Au Jus, and the Main Street Burger.
From the fountain, freely flowing favorites hearken back to a simpler time when sweethearts sat and shared a shake or a banana split. For something more decadent, the brownie sundae is sure to delight your taste buds!
