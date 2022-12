Dedicated Disney Parks fans will know that the best way to see everything Walt Disney World has to offer is by going with the Park Hopper option when buying their tickets. What some novice visitors might not know, however, is Park Hopping doesn’t mean they will be really able to do everything all at once. One Cast Member had a few thoughts to share with Guests trying to do it all.

Walt Disney World offers four core Parks for its Guests to enjoy, and to say that there’s a lot to do and experience is an understatement. However, that doesn’t mean that trying to cram every Park, ride, attraction, and show into a single visit is the best idea, or even possible for that matter. Sharing some of his Cast Member experience, TikTok user, @dappermanatee shared his thoughts on the subject in a recent post.

The former Cast Member said it best by stating, “there’s a difference between doing something and showing up to something.” While it’s possible to visit all four central Parks in one day, experiencing them is a completely different matter. There is simply so much that goes into a Disney trip that rushing it ultimately weakens and diminishes the experience. Including time for transport and transversing the Parks, its incredibly difficult even to just do the highlights of each location. @dappermanatee concludes the video with the apt phrase of “can you step foot in every park? Yes. Can you do all of Disney in one day? No.”

Very few Guests get to do everything in one visit to the Parks, but that doesn’t mean they should try and cram everything into one day. The point @dappermanatee is trying to make here is that if Guests are going to visit all the Parks Walt Disney World has to offer, they shouldn’t spread themself so thin over all four. The difference between doing something and showing up to something is defined by how much is truly experienced. Two rides at a time does not a memorable Disney trip make. Especially when so much is overlooked like parades, shows, and other timeless attractions.

There are several other elements, both practical and situational, that can easily sap the magic out of a Disney vacation. Needless to say, rushing too many Parks in a single go can easily become the most grievous offender. Even with the coveted Park Hopper option, Guests should still take time to smell the roses and find the Mickeys.

