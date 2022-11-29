Universal Orlando Changes Kiddie Area Amid Major Updates

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its iconic thrill rides.

Whether you’re visiting Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure, you’re sure to have an epic time. You can ride attractions like Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpsons Ride, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at both Universal Parks.

Whenever you visit Universal Orlando Resort, all Guests enter through a hub called Universal’s CityWalk.

Universal’s CityWalk is home to numerous restaurants, shops, a movie theater, a miniature golf course, clubs, and will soon house Universal’s Great Escape, an all-new escape room set to open soon.

As Universal continues its construction of several areas, a massive update has been made to an area that was a popular spot for kids at Universal CityWalk.

Twitter account @InsideUniversal shared a photo on the social media platform.

The CityWalk splash play area is no more. It’s been replaced with a seating area.

As you can see in the picture, the splash pad– which had been a staple at CityWalk for decades– has now been removed and, in its place, a seating area has been erected.

This area was popular for the kiddos, especially in the spring and summertime, as a way to beat the heat and play in the water while visiting.

In addition, Universal previously announced that the Woody Woodpecker KidZone would be closing, and with it five major attractions in Fievel’s Playland, Shrek and Donkey meet and greet, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster would be closed permanently.

This closure is set to make way for something “bigger and better.” Even though the splash area might be gone and the KidZone might be closing down permanently, don’t worry! There’s still plenty for the kiddos to enjoy while visiting Universal Orlando. Check out our guide here.

