What if we told you Universal Orlando Resort is getting ready to open yet another attraction that will feature Jurassic World?

Right now, Universal Orlando is in the midst of several major construction projects. None of those construction projects are bigger than the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t other projects happening around Universal.

Universal Studios Florida is currently in the midst of construction a Minions-themed attraction to take over the space that used to be Shrek 4-D. In addition, there are many attractions and areas in both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure that are getting “refreshes,” including Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, which has remained closed since Hurricane Ian.

But, one of the most exciting attractions for Universal fans is getting set to open in potentially just a matter of months. We’re talking about Universal’s Great Movie Escape.

Universal’s Great Movie Escape is an escape room that will be located at Universal’s CityWalk. The area has been undergoing major construction over the past few months and Universal recently announced that the theme of the escape room will feature two fan favorites: Jurassic World and Back to the Future.

User @mattdoesflorida recently shared a video where we can see that the banners have been added to the attraction.

Something has been added to the entrance! #universal #universalstudios #universalorlando #universalcitywalk#universalcitywalkorlando #universalgreatmovieescape #backtothefuture #jurassicpark #jurrasicworld#escaperoom #banner #updates

Universal hasn’t announced an opening date for the attraction, but the original announcement shared that it would be open “this fall,” meaning that it could be just a matter of weeks, or at most months, until the attraction is unveiled.

In addition to the new escape room, Universal’s CityWalk is also full of world-class restaurants, shops, night clubs, a movie theater, mini golf course, and much more.

