According to sources, The Mandalorian and Grogu will debut at Disneyland’s Galaxy’s Edge in Anaheim, California, starting tomorrow.

After years of waiting, fans will finally be able to meet Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, and Grogu, Baby Yoda, at Disney Parks!

In September, Jon Favreau joined Josh D’Amaro on the stage at this year’s “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” presentation to announce the highly anticipated officially — and eagerly requested — the arrival of Din Djarin, better known as the Mandalorian, accompanied by Grogu, fondly called Baby Yoda by fans of The Mandalorian (2019), to Disneyland Resort.

Per Disney Parks, the Mandalorian and Grogu will meet Guests inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park. Below is what Disney Parks tweeted out earlier this year about what you should expect to see over at Disneyland.

We first look at the Mandalorian and Grogu before they begin encountering Guests inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park beginning in mid-November! #D23Expo

We have our first look at the Mandalorian and Grogu before they begin encountering guests inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park beginning in mid-November! #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/zb2PhWp0ui — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 11, 2022

Disney Parks (@disneyparks) also shared an exciting look at this beloved character from the Star Wars universe on TikTok. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Earlier this year, Disney announced the arrival of the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) to California’s theme park, mentioning that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), known as the Mandalorian, and Grogu, the child who found protection with Mando, would join them at a later time, which has fortunately arrived at last!

The arrival of these characters opens a whole galaxy of possibilities, as Guests will be able to meet and interact with different characters from the ever-expanding Star Wars universe when they visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort.

Are you excited to see The Mandalorian and Grogu at Disneyland?