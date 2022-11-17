Disney Christmas Item You Don’t Want to Miss This Holiday Season

Mickey dresses as Santa greets a family in front of Cinderella Castle in the dark.

Credit: Disney

The holidays are coming into full swing, and it’s almost time to put out the decorations. Or if you’re like me, my Mickey Christmas Village is already on the mantle.

Disney Christmas Village
Credit: Department 56

Department 56 and Amazon have everything you need to make your Christmas Village complete. However, this Christmas village is a bit on the pricey side. But, once you take a look at these, they just might be worth it.

Start out with Mickey’s Ski and Skate and Minnie’s Dance Academy. After that, you can be as elaborate or as simple as you want. There’s a train station, a chalet, or even an ear factory.

Mickey’s Ski and Skate– $125.00

Mickey Christmas Village
Credit: Department 56

Minnie’s Dance Academy– $150.00

Mickey Christmas Village
Credit: Department 56

In addition to your houses, make sure to add detail to your village. There’s a water tower, Mickey shaped street lamps (love!), and snowmen Mickeys.

Mickey Street Lamps– $32.50

Disney Christmas Village
Credit: Department 56

The Three Mouseketeers– $35.00

Mickey Christmas Village
Credit: Department 56

Of course, a Christmas Village isn’t complete without some twinkling lights and maybe a toboggan ride or two.

Mickey Lights Up Christmas– $28.50

Disney Christmas Village
Credit: Department 56

Cotton Candy Delight– $28.00

Mickey Christmas Village
Credit: Department 56

There’s so many different houses and figurines to choose from. If you’re still not quite over Halloween, or it’s just your favorite holiday, you can always spice up your village with some Nightmare Before Christmas.

Disneyland Haunted Mansion– $300.00

Mickey Christmas Village
Credit: Department 56

Jack Skellington is around to help bring two holidays together in his own little twist that is sure to put a smile on your face.

Jack Brings Christmas Home– $65.00

Mickey Christmas Village
Credit: Department 56

Jack Sees His First Snowman– $60.00

There’s always a childlike wonder around Christmas and Jack is no exception. It’s no wonder he wanted to help Santa Claws with delivering gifts.

Disney Christmaws Village
Credit: Department 56

Do you use Disney decor in your Christmas decorations? Or maybe a Mickey Christmas Village. Let us know in the comments.

