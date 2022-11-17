Disney Christmas Item You Don’t Want to Miss This Holiday Season

The holidays are coming into full swing, and it’s almost time to put out the decorations. Or if you’re like me, my Mickey Christmas Village is already on the mantle.

Department 56 and Amazon have everything you need to make your Christmas Village complete. However, this Christmas village is a bit on the pricey side. But, once you take a look at these, they just might be worth it.

Start out with Mickey’s Ski and Skate and Minnie’s Dance Academy. After that, you can be as elaborate or as simple as you want. There’s a train station, a chalet, or even an ear factory.

In addition to your houses, make sure to add detail to your village. There’s a water tower, Mickey shaped street lamps (love!), and snowmen Mickeys.

Of course, a Christmas Village isn’t complete without some twinkling lights and maybe a toboggan ride or two.

There’s so many different houses and figurines to choose from. If you’re still not quite over Halloween, or it’s just your favorite holiday, you can always spice up your village with some Nightmare Before Christmas.

Jack Skellington is around to help bring two holidays together in his own little twist that is sure to put a smile on your face.

There’s always a childlike wonder around Christmas and Jack is no exception. It’s no wonder he wanted to help Santa Claws with delivering gifts.

Do you use Disney decor in your Christmas decorations? Or maybe a Mickey Christmas Village. Let us know in the comments.