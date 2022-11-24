Rumors Claim Johnny Depp Is Finally Returning to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

The infamous actor is reportedly returning to his most iconic role.

The news that Johnny Depp was dropped from the upcoming next Pirates of the Caribbean installment was met with a huge amount of backlash and even boycotts from fans. After all, the most recognizable aspect of the franchise is Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

It was long rumored that Margot Robbie, star of The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) and Suicide Squad (2016) would be taking over the franchise in a new film. This was eventually confirmed but encountered troubles along the way. Robbie came out recently and revealed that it had been canceled, though Robbie’s comments on the film were quite vague.

Now, rumors are claiming we will once again see Jack Sparrow on the big screen.

Depp first made his debut as the beloved pirate in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003).

To date, there have been five movies made in the franchise, all of which Jack Sparrow was the lead protagonist: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). The previous film grossed $1.5 billion domestically and $3.07 billion internationally. All five Pirates films have grossed more than $650 million worldwide.

The Sun first “broke” the news that Depp would be returning, stating that the actor has been scheduled for a test shoot in the UK for the upcoming film. This will reportedly take place in February. “Johnny is set to return as Captain Jack Sparrow and is scheduled to start filming at the beginning of February at a top-secret location in the UK,” said one source.

“Everything is in the early stages, and there is still no director attached to the project, which is being called A Day At The Sea. Johnny is expected to do a test shoot in early February before the production gets fully underway.”

However, this is being debated by other sources.

Following the report that Depp would be returning, a new story came out from Daily Mail, claiming this was false. This seems more likely, as Depp’s relationship with Disney has been completely severed.

During this year’s tumultuous trial, Amber Heard’s legal team asked whether Depp would team up with the corporation again.“If Disney came to you with $300 million dollars and a million alpacas, nothing on this Earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ film?” her attorneys asked. “That is true,” Depp responded at the time.

