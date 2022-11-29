Legendary Disney Artist Signing New Pieces at Disney World

Jim Shore is a legendary artist and craftsman known for his distinctive art style of handmade art. This is especially true of his Disney collection, called Disney Traditions, which includes characters such as Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Disney Princesses, Lilo & Stitch, and Jack Skellington.

Here is a more detailed description of this beautiful art style, according to the Jim Shore website,

Disney Traditions collectible figurines designed by Jim Shore combines the magic of Disney with traditional motifs of handmade folk art. Jim Shore creates new interpretations of classic characters from Mickey Mouse to Maleficent.

If you’re an art fan, especially of Jim Shore, and you will be in the Orlando area this week, we’ve got some good news for you! Disney Springs announced on Twitter today that Jim Shore will be coming to Disney Springs and EPCOT!

Join us in welcoming back artist and craftsman, Jim Shore to Disney Springs! He’ll be signing new pieces this year just in time for some holiday shopping. Be sure to stop by The Art of Disney from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30. Details: https://t.co/jQg1L3SIX1 pic.twitter.com/tFz29Q884p — Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) November 28, 2022

Jim Shore will be signing some of his incredible art pieces just in time for the holidays! Here is where he will be located for this event:

November 29 from 9:30-11 a.m. at The Art of Disney in EPCOT

November 30 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at The Art of Disney in Disney Springs

Disney notes that these event dates and information may change at any time and are not guaranteed. Additionally, there is limited merchandise, which will be available while supplies last.

Here is more information about the legendary artist, from Disney:

Jim is a legend in the giftware industry with an enduring body of work that connects friends, family and storytelling through his handcrafted works of art. He is well known for his distinctive figurines that showcase beloved Disney characters in a diverse color palette and creative design. His fresh interpretation of traditional characters and Disney film moments are fan favorites and great additions to any collection.

For more information on this event, visit Disney World’s event page.

Have you seen any of the new pieces from the Disney Traditions Collection? Which is your favorite? Tell us in the comments!