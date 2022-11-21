Explosive Diarrhea Reportedly Causes Uproar at Universal Orlando Ride

You’ve always got to be cognizant of your surroundings, even if you’re at Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando Resort is a world-class Resort area featuring two fantastic theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The popular Orlando tourist destination is home to many thrilling attractions, including rides like E.T. Adventure, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Revenge of the Mummy, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, just to name a few.

Throughout the year, Universal Orlando also puts on many special celebrations for its fans, including Universal’s Mardi Gras Celebration in the spring, Halloween Horror Nights in the fall, and its epic Holiday celebration, which is happening now.

Though the holidays may be in full swing, it is still warm enough in Florida to take a spin on many beloved water rides, but a reported incident recently left some in an uproar.

In a recent social media thread, a Universal Orlando Resort Guest shared photos of Popeye & Bluto’s BilgeRat Barges, a popular attraction at Toon Lagoon that was evacuated.

In the thread, several people said the reason was one you simply wouldn’t expect: Diarrhea.

“Apparently someone diarrheaed themself on the ride & didn’t say anything so they didn’t notice until the next person sat in it,” one said.

“Someone had massive diarrhea so they had to evacuate,” another said.

It’s important to note that these are not confirmed reports and are based on eyewitness accounts rather than being confirmed by Universal.

Accidents of this nature happen from time to time at theme parks, and Universal Team Members are expertly-trained to handle these situations as they arise and make sure that the rides are completely cleaned and sanitized before reopening an attraction to the public. Universal has become one of the industry leaders in the theme park business, and its sanitation is second to none.

It is important if you’re a Guest at a theme park– whether it be Universal Orlando Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, or anywhere else- to report to the nearest Team Member when an accident like this– or any other accident, for that matter– happens. The last thing that any theme park wants is not to be able to clean up a mess because it isn’t reported.

Have you ever witnessed anything like this? Let us know in the comments!