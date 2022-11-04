Experience The Magic Of Disney In The Big Apple This Holiday Season

Not all Disney Magic has to occur in Anaheim, Orlando, Tokyo, Hong Kong, or Shanghai.

Yesterday in New York City’s Time Square, the Times Square Alliance unveiled its 2022 version of Times Square’s holiday “Show Globes.” This year’s rendition of the Show Globes featured Disney on Broadway productions inspired by two of The Walt Disney Studio’s most famous classic films, The Lion King and Aladdin.

These larger-than-life snow globe scenes, inspired by some of Broadway’s most-loved musicals, are on display in Times Square from November 3 through December 26.

To usher in the holiday spirit each year, the Times Square Alliance displays unique Show Globes, large-scale Broadway snow globes decorating the theatre district. The sculptures pay homage to the “creativity of Broadway designers and the power of live theater.” These unique displays are 10 feet in height and are designed and decorated by the staff/cast of each show.

Broadway on Disney is just one of the few ways to experience a little of that Disney Magic outside the Disney Parks in the Big Apple. Not only does The Walt Disney Company feature Disney on Broadway, but they have recently collaborated with CAMP to launch “Disney Encanto x CAMP.”

Broadway on Disney is just one of the few ways to experience a little of that Disney Magic outside the Disney Parks in the Big Apple. Not only does The Walt Disney Company feature Disney on Broadway, but they have recently collaborated with CAMP to launch “Disney Encanto x CAMP.”

The 6,000-square-foot experience inspired by Encanto opened its doors in New York in October. The experience transports families into the colorful world of Disney Animation’s Encanto and provides Guests with an exciting hour-long visit filled with candlelight, cumbia, and – most of all – magic.

Of course, no trip to Times Square isn’t complete for Disney fans without a visit to the Disney Store in New York City. The Times Square location is enormous and provides Guests with several items on display suitable for all ages.

Have you ever attended a Disney on-Broadway production? Let us know your experience and if you enjoyed the show.