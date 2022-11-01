Everything Closed at Walt Disney World in November

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort this November, you’ll have to come back another time to enjoy many attractions.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic attractions and experiences, like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, and many more, but that doesn’t mean that rides don’t have downtime.

Attractions are constantly being analyzed by Disney Cast Members when they are open and, even in “The Most Magical Place On Earth,” rides are subject to closures for construction, refurbishments, and updates.

Here’s a look at everything that will not be open in the month of November at the Disney Parks in Orlando.

Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World Railroad

The Walt Disney World Railroad remains closed at this time. While Disney has teased the return of the attraction– which has been closed for several years– there has been no opening date given currently.

Enchanted Tales with Belle

Enchanted Tales with Belle, a beloved interactive attraction with the Disney princess, has been closed since the pandemic and there is no shared date on its reopening.

Meet Ariel at Her Grotto

Another Disney princess meet and greet that has yet to return is Meet Ariel at Her Grotto. It’s not expected to reopen this month.

Tomorrowland Light & Power Co.

The Space Mountain gift shop is currently closed for construction and Disney Park Guests are exiting the roller coaster attraction a different way.

Pete’s Silly Sideshow

Pete’s Silly Sideshow, which features meet and greets with beloved characters from the Fab 5 and more, has remained closed.

EPCOT

Canada Far & Wide in CircleVision 360

The film which showcases the beauty of Canada is currently closed, but is expected to return later this month when the Food & Wine Festival finishes up.

The American Adventure

The American Adventure show closed indefinitely back in September and, as of now, isn’t expected to reopen this month.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Fantasmic!

It’s almost time that we can officially remove Fantasmic! from this list. While the beloved nighttime spectacular won’t be available for the first two days of November, it will make its long-awaited return to a sold-out crowd on November 3rd, just two days from now! It will have two nightly showings (8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.) for its first five days and then will move to one nightly showing. The showing will take place at 8:00 p.m. from November 8th to November 16th, and then will take place at 9:00 p.m. nightly from there on out.

Voyage of The Little Mermaid

The beloved show has been closed since the pandemic and there are rumors that it will never reopen. Many believe Disney will refurbish the theater and could update the show to a number of different intellectual properties.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

No reported closures at this time.

Walt Disney World Water Parks

Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park, which has been closed since January of this year, will reopen on November 13th with some new theming from the beloved animated franchise Frozen. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will close the same day to undergo refurbishment with no announced date for reopening.

