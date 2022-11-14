New Star Wars Show To Air On ABC, FX, Freeform, and Hulu

The Walt Disney Company is taking an unprecedented move with its streaming platform, Disney Plus.

Earlier today, it was announced that Star Wars Disney Plus original show, Andor, would be shown in a cross-platform publicity push as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Walt Disney Studios and LucasFilm will air the Star Wars drama’s first two episodes on ABC — along with FX, Freeform, and Hulu. This will mark the first time a Disney Plus Star Wars series has run on any of the Walt Disney Company broadcast networks. The move comes as the show’s first season finale is set to stream on Disney Plus in the upcoming weeks.

Viewers can see the first two episodes of the series, “Kassa” and “That Would Be Me,” on ABC on November 23, FX on November 24, and Freeform on November 25. Also, the two episodes will be available on Hulu for a limited time after November 23.

These first two episodes hit the ground running, with Cassian finding himself in trouble after an effort to see his missing sister turns ugly. Through flashbacks, the episodes also explore Cassian’s never-before-seen origins as a child on a remote planet.

Andor is set five years before the events of Rogue One and focuses on Cassian and his journey toward becoming a rebel hero. The tale is set against a burgeoning rebellion against a ruthless Empire, where people and planets are drawn into a conflict that will have far-reaching effects across the galaxy.

As The Walt Disney Company struggles to find it’s footing after a tough last week, this should boost Disney with much-needed positive publicity.

The first ten episodes of Andor are currently available to stream on Disney+. Episode twelve, the season finale, begins streaming on November 23.

Are you excited to see Andor on Hulu and TV?