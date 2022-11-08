Disney Parks Bring in $28 Billion In Revenue During 2022 Fiscal Year

The Walt Disney Company shared a very impressive fourth-quarter report Tuesday afternoon.

According to a new filing by Disney, the Disney Parks division of the company posted $7.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a whopping $28.7 billion in total revenue for the fiscal year 2022, which ended on October 1, 2022.

These are incredible numbers, especially so when looking back at Disney’s earnings for Q3.

According to the Q3 report, The Walt Disney Company’s revenues for the quarter and nine months grew 26% and 28%, respectively, an impressive number considering the earnings report for the first quarter of the year already showed record growth for the company.

This new Q4 report indicates a 73% increase in total revenue compared to fiscal 2021. A statement from CEO Bob Chapek was included in the report in which he boasts about these very impressive numbers. A portion of that statement can be read down below:

“2022 was a strong year for Disney, with some of our best storytelling yet, record results at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment, and outstanding subscriber growth at our direct-to-consumer services, which added nearly 57 million subscriptions this year for a total of more than 235 million,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. By realigning our costs and realizing the benefits of price increases and our Disney+ ad-supported tier coming December 8, we believe we will be on the path to achieve a profitable streaming business that will drive continued growth and generate shareholder value long into the future. And as we embark on Disney’s second century in 2023, I am filled with optimism that this iconic company’s best days still lie ahead.

