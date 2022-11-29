Disney Resort’s New Technology Could Change Vacations as We Know It

Have you ever stayed at a Disney Resort hotel? Is there anything you would have changed while staying there, a bigger pool, more merchandise in the gift shop, or what about not having to call for room service? Disney has been working with Amazon Echo to help Guests make their time more enjoyable.

While at Disney World, Guests can visit theme parkss EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Magic Kingdom, as well enjoy Disney Springs and much more.

At Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, testing has begun for the luxury of an Amazon Echo device being installed in rooms. With the “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant, Guests will be allowed to be the first to test the long-delayed service.

With the Amazon Echo Guests can say ‘Hey, Disney!’, and have access to interactive Disney storytelling experiences and entertainment, as well as fun content like jokes, fun facts about Disney, and special surprises featuring Disney characters. You can go on interactive adventures with Mickey, Dory, and Olaf, or sit back and listen to your favorite Disney stories. Guests can test their Disney knowledge with trivia. Guests interact with some of their fan-favorite Disney characters by saying “Hey, Disney!” on supported Echo devices at Disney Resort hotels or at home.

The amazon echo “Hey Disney!” is trying to make every day staying at a Disney hotel as magical as can be such as setting timers and alarms, and checking the weather or what time of day it is.

Another few tasks Guests may be wishing for would be asking for more blankets and towels, or learning the fastest way to get to the park in the morning, and where to get Guests favorite food thanks to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort your wish is their command and it is possible thanks to saying “Hey Disney!”. With Alexa Echos, you can hear the news, find out the weather, see sports scores, play music, and more.

While Disney hasn’t released what future plans for these devices could be, these could prove to be game-changers for those who stay on Disney property. Who’s to say these kinds of devices couldn’t soon become like MagicBands, giving families something to do and enjoy together even while they wait in line? The future of technology is bright at Disney and this could be a major upgrade for Guests in the future.

Do you believe Guests will take advantage of “Hey Disney!”?