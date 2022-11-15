Disney Announces Exclusive Holiday Offerings You Won’t Want to Miss

Everyone enjoys decorating for the holidays, and Disney has added new exclusive holiday decor from shopDisney and the Disney Parks to make your home feel welcoming and cozy for the holidays.

Disney added new ornament to shopDisney’s Sketchbook Ornaments feature magical moments and favorite characters like Olaf, sitting merrily on a sparkling snowflake, as well as Wall-E and EVE, sweetly stringing up lights together. Disney also added Winnie the Pooh, Tinker Bell, Baymax, and even more characters on shopDisney as well as at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

The Avengers take a break from saving the world to celebrate! These ornaments are unique by having a light-up feature on each ornament. Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, and Thor are each featured in a fun, heroic holiday scene captured by these Sketchbook Ornaments.

Disney included Star Wars scenes, like Princess Leia sending a holographic message via R2-D2 inspired by “Star Wars: A New Hope,” Yoda raising Luke Skywalker’s X-wing on the planet Dagobah from “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” and the iconic lightsaber duel between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker as seen in “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.” Look out for Star Wars ornaments coming soon to shopDisney and Disney Parks.

Disney added a more classic holiday look, and these ornaments featuring Mickey Mouse and friends are perfect for just that. These fan favorites that Disney added are Mickey Mouse “Cheer” and Minnie Mouse “Joy” ornaments as well as the 2022 figural ornament that shows the adorable mouse couple singing carols together inside a glass diorama display. You can even gather the whole gang together with this five-piece ornament set that includes Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Goofy.

Disney-included plaid-print trim paired with gold-tone accents on the Mickey Mouse Homestead Collection. Charming picks include the “Joy” picture frame and this knitted stocking, complete with fluffy Mickey Mouse icon tassels. And don’t forget to make a magical statement with the centerpiece –your tree! This reversible tree skirt features an allover plaid print on one side, and on the other side features the message “Joy” and a plaid Mickey Mouse icon knitted into a soft white fabric. Combine that with this sparkling snowflake tree topper for the perfect finishing touch to your Christmas tree.

A few decorations include this reversible table runner and Mickey Mouse-shaped wreath from the Mickey Mouse Vintage Christmas Collection. These embroidered stockings allow you to personalize with your initials up to three character Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse holiday stockings.

Disney celebrates with your favorite Pixar pals with this “Toy to the World” pillow decorated with the likes of Dug, Wall-E, Hamm, and more characters, reimagined as ornaments and nutcrackers. If are a fan of Disney and Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc you will enjoy Disney adding joy with this fun holiday wreath covered in shapes inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.” To top it off complete your holiday theme Disney added a plush stocking inspired by the furry foot of the renowned scarer James P. Sullivan.

What Disney holiday decor would you add to your home?