Disney Celebrates Anniversary With Well-Known Entertainment Company

This past weekend, Disney celebrated the one-year anniversary of its partnership with the beloved entertainment and acrobatics company Cirque du Soleil, specifically in its show Drawn to Life at Disney Springs.

This show marks the first-ever collaboration between the two companies, with thousands of audience members enjoying the nearly 500 shows throughout the past year.

Drawn to Life showcases the beauty and elegance of the Cirque du Soleil acrobats and performers mixed with Disney magic to bring a unique and exciting show to life for Disney Guests to enjoy.

And now, starting January 8, 2023, more Guests will be able to enjoy the new Sunday matinee showings that are being added.

Heather Reilly, Cirque du Soleil Company Manager, provided some perspective on the partnership:

“Creating a show is always special, but it doesn’t reach its full potential until we share it with our guests. Now one year and nearly 500 performances later, the show has truly evolved into a one-of-a-kind experience that could only be delivered by a combination of Cirque du Soleil and Disney. Our cast, crew and guests have all been part of making that happen.”

This show’s cast consists of 68 artists from 19 countries. There are also fantastic costumes, props, and make-up to help make the story come alive even more for Guests. Additionally, the original score, which is performed live, and the athletic abilities of the cast make this a show you won’t soon forget.

Here is a description of this show, according to Disney Parks Blog:

The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 100-year heritage of storytelling. The show celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, quintessential Cirque du Soleil acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation Studios artists.

Disney Parks Blog also adds:

The show’s storyline centers on an animator’s drawing desk, a magical pencil, an unfinished animation sketch, and an antagonist who resembles a crumpled piece of paper.

For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit the Disney Springs website.

Have you ever seen Drawn to Life? What did you think? Share your experience below!