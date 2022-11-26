This week, Bob Iger has reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company. As well as reassuming the duties that come with that position, Iger also issued a letter to all the Cast Members that managed to survive the turmoil under Bob Chapek’s leadership. Now that he’s made his thoughts known, the Cast Members are starting to respond.

In spite of calling them the company’s “Secret Sauce,” Bob Chapek didn’t do many favors for the staff that kept the Parks running. Along with harsh conditions, a formerly-scheduled massive layoff, a hiring freeze, and many current Cast Members living in abject poverty. Many were laid off, unable to continue working, and otherwise mistreated under Chapek’s tenure at the Walt Disney Company. Now that Iger has returned, what does this mean for them? Of course, social media has always been a place where many have made their voices heard.

“I just want my job back.”

"Me too! I was a seasonal CM for over 12 years but Disney isn't hiring seasonals at present."

“He ain’t perfect, but he’s better than Chapek.”

"'Ding Dong the Witch is Dead'" was played in several zoom meetings. We feel cautiously optimistic. Spirits are lifted."