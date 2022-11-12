Breaking: Walt Disney World Announces Special Viewing For Passholders

Walt Disney World has announced a special showing of Fantasmic! tonight at 9:30 pm exclusively for Annual Passholders.

Fantasmic!, one of Walt Disney World’s most iconic shows, finally reopened earlier this week after being shut down in 2020. Since the reopening, the show has become very popular among Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Earlier this week, we witnessed long lines on its reopening night. After the show relaunch, Walt Disney World added extra shows to meet the demand.

Walt Disney World announced earlier today that pass holders visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios (with a valid Annual Pass and Park pass reservation) could view a Passholder-only performance of Fantasmic! at 9:00 p.m.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders who are hoping to see Fantasmic! this evening will need to pick up a wristband at Disney’s Hollywood Studios entrance or at Pixar Avenue (signs that say “Fantasmic! Viewing Check-In” will point the way at each location). To get your wristband. Annual Passholders must be present with a valid Annual Pass and a government-issued photo ID.

Entry to the show will begin at 9:00 pm, and Annual Passholders must have a wristband to enter the show. This will be the second performance of the show this evening. There is another showing of Fantasmic! for all Guests this evening at 8:00 pm.

If you’re hoping to snag a seat this evening to see the performance and are an Annual Passholder, you’ll need to have already made your Park pass reservations as they are already gone for the day. However, you can also Park Hop to Disney’s Hollywood Studios later today as long as it is not filled. Also, note that today is a blackout date for pass holders with the Pixie Dust Pass.

Were you able to snag some tickets to tonight’s exclusive performance? Let us know!