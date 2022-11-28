Bob Iger Deflects on Several Issues at Disney

There are changes coming to The Walt Disney Company. What they are, we’ll have to wait and see.

Disney CEO Bob Iger met with Disney Cast Members in a Townhall setting on Monday to address many of their questions, and give responses to concerns they may have moving forward.

Inside the Magic reported on Iger’s response to the rumors of Disney Park Passes and the Reservation System potentially being changed. In addition, ITM shared that Iger would be moving forward with Disney’s targeted hiring freeze, which was announced by Bob Chapek a couple of weeks ago.

Iger was open about his belief that Disney will be “an inclusive company” moving forward, as well, as you can see in his quote below:

“one of the core values of our storytelling is inclusion, and acceptance and tolerance,” Iger said via Variety. “And we can’t lose that, we just can’t lose that… how we actually change the world through the good must continue. We’re not going to make everyone happy all the time, and we’re not [going to] try to. We’re certainly not going to lessen our core values in order to make everyone happy all the time.”

However, the vast majority of his comments didn’t necessarily shed any light as to what was next for Disney.

On the question of Park Reservations, Iger deflected to Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro and said that he would need to talk with him before making any kind of statement. He was quick to shut down the Apple merger rumor and gave a very vague response when talking about Lake Nona.

Several fans shared on social media that they believed the answers were mostly vague rather than giving any clear direction, but this should likely be expected.

Though there are some inner workings happening behind the scenes, it’s clear that Iger doesn’t want to “tip his hand.” The main idea behind the Townhall, seemingly, was to give Disney Cast Members a voice, rather than provide a plan for where the company would be heading in the future.

What did you think of Iger’s comments?