An Olde Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City

The Christmas season is here! An Olde Time Christmas is coming to Silver Dollar City (in Branson, Missouri) from November 5th to December 30th, 2022.

This Christmas festival features one thousand decorated trees, two Broadway-style musicals, and 6.5 million lights. Not to mention unique holiday shopping, their classic thrill rides, and so many options for different holiday food and drinks!

Last year, USA Today readers chose them as the “Best Theme Park Holiday Event” for a fifth time.

Simply exploring the Park and looking at all the lights is an attraction in itself. With over six million twinkling lights on every building, tree, and walkway, it’ll take a day just to see all that.

The Christmas in Midtown Light Spectacular has a 90ft light-pole Christmas tree, a 50ft Santa and sleigh, 30 flying angels, 3 light tunnels, 2 forty-foot moving trains, and a large globe 30ft in the air. Midtown is located behind Main Street near the park’s entrance.

Related: Disney Transforms from Halloween to Christmas in One Night

The Christmas on Main Street light and sound spectacular begins at dusk and is performed every 15 minutes throughout the evening. It features a total of six different songs, with two performed during each show for a total of three different and unique shows.

Two Broadway-style musicals are offered throughout the season- “A Dicken’s Christmas Carol” and “Coming Home For Christmas.”

Their website boasts: “The brand new, half million-dollar production features a cast of 14 singers and dancers. Plus, a live 4-piece band performing over 18 songs during 5 distinct Christmas scenes. They remind us all why this time of year is special. It’s 45 minutes of non-stop Christmas cheer in Red Gold Heritage Hall.”

A single-day ticket cost just $79 dollars for an adult, and $69 dollars for children 4-11.

Have you ever gone during Christmas? Let us know in the comments.