Universal Orlando Takes Underage Drinking Seriously, Bans Young Guest For Holding Drink

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its world-classic Theme Park attractions, shows, special events like Halloween Horror Nights and Mardi Gras, and dining options. Food and beverage offerings often included themed alcoholic drinks, from simple The Simpsons-inspired beers at Duff’s Brewery to elaborate cocktails!

Guests 21 and older are welcome to drink at Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Universal CityWalk – as long as they can show ID. The Florida Theme Parks take underage drinking seriously, and consuming alcohol under the legal drinking age can get Guests banned from Universal property.

Recently, two Guests discovered that Universal Orlando Resort takes underage drinking even more seriously than they thought. Reddit user u/octo325, who is underage, visited Universal Orlando Resort with a friend above the legal drinking age. Their friend allegedly handed them an alcoholic beverage for just a moment, and even though they claimed not to have taken a sip, Universal security Team Members quickly took action:

The person I was with handed me their drink for a moment and I assume the undercover park security thought I took a sip of the drink when I didn’t 🙁 they didn’t even ask or do a breathalyzer or anything. They just took us into the ‘office’ and gave us a trespass warning for a year.

The Guests have sent multiple e-mails to get their bans appealed to no avail. “I wasn’t really aware of how serious it was. I didn’t think me just holding the drink for a second would result in this. Learned it the hard way unfortunately,” the Guest reflected.

Avoid handling alcoholic drinks if you’re under 21, as most Theme Parks, including Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, will take action if they believe you have broken the law. Underage Guests should stick to Butterbeer and other fun virgin drinks.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Orlando Resort Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Orlando Resort operations.