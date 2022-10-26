Neil Patrick Harris, his husband David Burtka, and their twins Harper and Gideon have been winning Halloween since the twins were one.

They started this tradition back in 2011 and haven’t missed a single year.

The Harris/Burtka family doesn’t just dress up, they coordinate their costumes every year to a certain movie or theme.

Starting as a cute little family that never wanted to grow up, to a creepy collection of horror films, their family is not shy when it comes to the creativity of their costumes.

2011- Peter Pan

2012- The Wizard of Oz

2013- Alice in Wonderland

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka wore these costumes to the twins Preschool Carnival at school that year.

2013 (Round Two)- The Bride of Frankenstein, Frankenstein’s Monster, Wolfman, and Dracula

2014- Gotham City

Neil captions this one- “Happy Halloween from Gotham City!”

2015- May the Force Be with You

A long time ago in a Halloween far, far away…. or better yet- These are not the costumes you are looking for.

2016- Classic Entertainers: Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin, James Dean, and Groucho Marx

2017- The Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities

Neil took to Instagram this year with the caption- “Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities!”

2018- Haunted Mansion’s Hitchhiking Ghost and Constance Hatchaway

2019- Burtka- Harris Boo-seum

NPH joked- “Welcome to the 2019 Burtka-Harris Boo-seum of Art. Audio guides are available in the gift shop.”

2020- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Oompa loompa doomety doo- “Invention, my dear friends, is 93% perspiration, 6% electricity, 4% evaporation, and 2% butterscotch ripple.”

2021- Classic Horror Films

With Halloween being less than a week away, there’s no telling what this family will come up with for this festive holiday.

Do you dress up for Halloween? Let us know in the comments.