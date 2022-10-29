Disney Hosting a Job Fair Amid Staffing Issues

Ever wanted to work at Disneyland?! Well, if you can cook (and let’s be honest- Anyone Can Cook) then this is right up your alley!

Disney is hosting a Job Fair at the Disneyland Resort on November 3rd for different culinary positions both inside the Park and at the Disneyland Resorts.

The job summary on their website reads: “At the Disneyland® Resort, dream jobs do exist. Are you ready to use your culinary skills in innovative, fast-paced environments that range from catering to fine dining, to pastry and beyond? Our Culinary Team is focused on creating magic for our Guests by ensuring the highest standards of culinary excellence! Innovative and fast-paced environments at our Hotels and Theme Parks include Signature Fine Dining, Banquets, Pastry, Quick Service, and Table Service!”

Quite a few of the job postings are offering a $1,500 dollar sign-on bonus as well.

Jobs range from being a Steward- starting at $18.65 an hour all the way to a Specialty Cook making $28.08 an hour.

Basic qualifications include:

You must be at least 18 years of age to be considered for this role

Able to effectively work independently or as part of a team

Basic communication skills (able to positively talk with Guest, Cast Members and leadership)

Must be flexible and able to work a variety of shifts, including days, nights, weekends, holidays and special events

Excellent Hospitality skills

Ability to multitask and work in a very fast paced environment

Part-Time requires full availability for weekends, holidays, and during all peak seasons, in addition to nights for any private parties. It requires a MINIMUM of THREE (3) days per week, including nights and weekends

Full-Time requires full availability for any shift, seven (7) days per week, including nights and holidays

Eligible hourly Cast Members also have the opportunity to be a part of the Aspire Program. There you can receive 100% of your tuition paid upfront for partner institutions.

If you love to cook, and live near Disneyland, or want to relocate, head on over to Disney’s job fair on November 3rd for you chance to make your dreams come true!

Have you ever worked at a Disney Park before? Let us know in the comments.