Guest “Refuses” to Get On Disney World Ride After Traumatic Experience

Every Disney fan has their favorite Disney World ride.

Whether you’re into the more iconic Magic Kingdom attractions– like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain (while it’s still open), Peter Pan’s Flight, or “it’s a small world”– or if you’re a thrill-seeker looking for rides like Expedition Everest, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Slinky Dog, and Star Wars: Rise of Resistance, or anything else, there’s something special about heading to Walt Disney World Resort.

While Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place On Earth,” that does not mean that accidents and malfunctions aren’t subject to happen from time to time.

One Guest recently shared that they were on the Disney World ride Haunted Mansion when it broke down. After being stuck on the attraction for many minutes, they revealed that it left their seven-year-old upset. To this day, they said, their child won’t get on the ride.

Another parent also chimed in, sharing that it was “an absolute nightmare” when they broke down on the attraction with their toddlers and wife.

“I got stuck on that ride for like 30 minutes,” they said. “Was cool for a little bit but I had my 2-year-old twin boys on the ride with me and trying to keep them seated for 30 mins was a freaking nightmare. Plus my wife got pretty claustrophobic….and even I did after that long and I generally don’t get claustrophobic like her. Hearing some of the stuff over and over again got annoying as well. I was actually pretty pissed after I got off and my wife gave a cast member an earful. (I know…she was literally having a panic attack and the cast member said something halfheartedly on the way out…I can’t remember what it was.) Unfortunately, it ruined my wife’s experience and she really doesn’t want to ever ride it again.”

While breakdowns and malfunctions are inconvenient, they are a reality of operating a theme park. Disney Cast Members are expertly-trained to handle these situations as they arise and keep Guests safe throughout the process.

