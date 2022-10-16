Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members can get early access to the new MagicBand+ at Disneyland this week!

Starting this Wednesday, October 19th, members will get a first look at different experiences and features the new MagicBand+ will offer. They will also be able to purchase one before the official launch on October 26th!

Disney Vacation Club members will just need to show their virtual ID at one of the following locations- Starcade inside Disneyland Park, the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure Park, or the Building Adjacent to Star Wars Trading Post in the Downtown Disney District.

Disneyland MagicBands+ designs, including exclusive Disneyland designs will be available to purchase in select shops starting at $34.99. Only Magic Band+ is supported at Disneyland. MagicBand and MagicBand 2 are not, and cannot be linked to the Disneyland app.

Just like at Disneyworld, the MagicBand+ provides a new dimension of storytelling with a hands-free convenience.

There are a few enhanced experiences waiting around the corner for Disneyland guests.

Now you get to be a part of the show. Your MagicBand+ will glow with color and pulse with vibrations during Fantasmic!, World of Color, and other select nighttime shows.

You might even discover a little extra magic at select experiences at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure Park.

You can become a virtual bounty hunter! Let MagicBand+ guide your way across Black Spire Outpost during Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters. Then, when you find your bounty, you can use the Play Disney Parks App. Use their augmented reality thermal viewer to reveal who’s hiding in the shadows.

So- if you’re not a Disney Vacation Club member, no worries. You can get your MagicBand+ next week on October 26th!

Who’s excited? Let us know in the comments if you’re gonna get one!