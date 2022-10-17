Disney Announces Massive Annual Pass Discount For Limited Time

Walt Disney World Resort has announced a massive savings deal for Annual Passholders beginning later this week.

Because of the demand, Disney paused the selling of Annual Passes at Walt Disney World Resort last year and the offering has yet to return for sale.

However, if you were already a Disney Annual Passholder, the company made an announcement today for a special discount to help you with your savings, beginning October 20 and running through October 31, 2022.

Find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list, or select some new décor to deck your halls this holiday season! To help celebrate the season, Disney is offering Passholders a 25% discount on regularly priced merchandise at shopDisney.* Some exclusions apply.

Here’s How it Works

Sign in to your Disney account and verify that your Walt Disney World Annual Pass is linked to your account. You can do this under the “Membership & Passes” tab. Sign in to shopDisney through your Disney account and use promotion code WDW25. This discount will be applied to all eligible items in your bag.

*Important Information from Disney:

Valid October 20, 2022 (12:01 am PT) through October 31, 2022 (11:59 pm PT) or while supplies last, whichever occurs first, on select, in-stock merchandise for orders placed at shopDisney.com (online or via phone orders). Not valid on purchases made at Disney store or Disney Baby Store retail and outlet locations in North America or Disney Parks and Resorts locations, or on Disney store merchandise purchased from other retailers or using third-party websites. Offer excludes sales tax, shipping & handling charges, gift wrap & gift box charges, personalization charges, Disney Theme Park Tickets, Disney Gift Cards, The Walt Disney Company Collectible Shareholder Certificate, subscription products, art & collectibles, books, electronic toys, limited edition, special edition & limited release merchandise, talking action figures, select Star Wars: The Mandalorian merchandise, items related to a charitable promotion, and items from the following brands and collections: Aden & Anais, Afridrille Shoes, Alex and Ani, Barbie Signature Collection, Barefoot Dreams, BaubleBar, Beats by Dre, Bésame, Betsey Johnson, Bulova, Circle with Disney, Citizen, COACH, ColourPop, Converse, CRISLU, Cubcoats, Disney Designer Jewelry Collection, Disney Fairy Tale Wedding Rings, Disney Parks Designer Collection, Disney Vacation Club, Dooney & Bourke, Enesco, Fantasy Flight Games, Finn & Emma, Freshly Picked, Garmin, Hanna Andersson, Harveys, Jim Shore, kate spade, Le Creuset, LEGO, Lenox, Levi’s, LÍLLÉbaby, Lilly Pulitzer, Loungefly, Make-A-Wish Collection, MagicBand, Marvel Legends Series, Master of Arts, Mickey: The True Original Exhibition, Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Collection, Milk Snob, select National Geographic, Native Shoes, New Balance, Nike, Nixon, Olszewski, Opening Ceremony, Otterbox Electronics, Element Skateboard Decks, Pandora Jewelry, Pandora: The World of Avatar Interactive Banshee Toy, Petunia Pickle Bottom, Pippa & Julie, Precious Moments, rag & bone, Rebecca Hook, RockLove, Royal Selangor, S.T. Dupont, Sentiments, Shinola, Sideshow Collectibles, select Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge merchandise, Star Wars: The Black Series, Starbucks, Steiff, Terez, Thomas Kinkade, TOMS, Tommy Bahama, Vera Bradley, Vinylmation, Waddle and Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary. Additional exclusions may apply. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer or discount, except available shipping offers. Coupon or promotion code is non-transferable, not refundable, and has no cash value in whole or in part. No adjustments to prior purchases. Returns and exchanges will be subject to discount taken at time of purchase. Valid receipt required for returns or exchanges, which will be subject to discount taken at the time of purchase. Offer subject to restrictions and to change without notice. Void where prohibited. ©Disney

Will you be taking advantage of this Disney Annual Pass discount currently being offered?

