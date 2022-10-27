Walt Disney World Resort introduced the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser in March of this year.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Disney’s newest luxury hotel, has faced criticism from many fans on a variety of issues, starting with its $6,000 price point for a family of four. The hotel provides an immersive experience in which Guests will embark on their own uniquely-themed Star Wars journey with a special itinerary.

During their experience, Guests are treated to many unique features aboard the Galactic Starcruiser before eventually making their way to the “Walt Disney World Resort terminal” to experience Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Still, the tw0-night experience has left many unimpressed and, as a result of the price and reviews, demand is rapidly decreasing.

Looking at the schedule for the Star Wars experience, we can see that dates are becoming much easier to access. In its infancy, many weeks and voyages for the Galactic Starcruiser were sold out. Now, that’s not the case.

As you can see, the schedule for the rest of the year only shows two weeks– the week of Thanksgiving and the week right after Christmas– that are completely sold out. Even then, Guests could still book the Saturday after Thanksgiving for a voyage.

In addition, as of the time of this writing, no dates are sold out for 2023.

Disney’s official description of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser can be seen below:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.

At this time, Disney has not announced a change in pricing. If you book now, most dates start at $4,809 for a voyage of two Guests in one cabin. The price is $5,299 for two adults and one child in a cabin, and the price is $5,999 for two adults and two children in one cabin.

For more information on booking the experience, you can visit Disney’s official website.

What do you think of demand plummetting for Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser? Let us know in the comments!