Disney Characters And Their Physically Impossible Proportions

Disney characters are always larger than life.

However, some of their proportions are ridiculous and physically impossible!

Why does Disney do that? Wouldn’t it be easier to just make them look like actual people instead of the way we see them on the screen?

Well, there’s a theory.

It may have something to do with good character design.

Character design is the process of fully developing a character. The look alone must convey a story. The personality, behavior, and everything comes out just by visually looking at the character.

Characters are typically divided into three categories when it comes to design- round, triangular, or box-shaped. No character is completely original, and that’s okay.

Round Characters

Circle-based characters are generally cuter, nicer, and more fun. Characters like this include Mike Wazowski (Monsters Inc), Baymax (Big Hero 6), Totoro (My Neighbor Totoro), and Mickey.

Triangular Characters

Triangular-based characters are serious, edgy, and possibly dangerous. Some examples of these would be Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty), Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz (Phineas and Ferb), and Anton Ego (Ratatouille).

Square Characters

Square-based characters are stable, strong, and confident. These characters are normally the heroes. These characters would include James P. Sullivan (Monsters Inc), Wreck It Ralph (Wreck It Ralph), Mr. Incredible (The Incredibles), and Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story).

Sometimes when Disney characters with similar shapes are together, animators will give them different colors to stand out. They will also try to give them an identifying accessory or a unique silhouette.

Then, there’s always the classic- exaggerated body types.

Stepping away from the mold gives so much more depth and relatability. Great examples of this are characters like Pacha and Kuzco (The Emperor’s New Groove), and Joe Gardner (Soul). They don’t fit the mold, yet they are some of the most memorable characters.

The more character body types and different diversity ultimately leads to better storytelling.

Who is your favorite character, and do they have a unique shape? Let us know in the comments.