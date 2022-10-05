Disney Announces New Brand Focusing on Special Experiences

Disney announced today in a new blog post that they are bringing together a collection of group experiences under a new brand: Disney Destination Gatherings.

This collective of community and meaningful connections comes at the perfect time. Over the last two years, during the era of lockdowns and social distancing, people were longing for opportunities to connect with others and go on adventures while gatherings and celebrations were temporarily put on hold.

Now, Disney Destination Gatherings offers businesses, individuals, and students the chance to participate in events that will help them learn, grow, and celebrate, all with the legendary touch of magic that Disney brings. These events include Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons, Disney Imagination Campus, and Disney Meetings & Events.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons are a perfect fit for Disney fans who are looking to tie the knot. Disney has been offering these immersive services for three decades, which include planning services and venues for engagements, weddings, honeymoons, vow renewals, and more. Guests can experience these magical celebrations across Disney’s Parks and Resorts, including the Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Aulani, and the Disney Cruise Line ships.

Disney Imagination Campus serves as learning hubs for students to gain unique hands-on opportunities such as experiences, workshops, and performances, which will help them gain real-world skills in areas like leadership, arts and humanities, science and technology, and innovation. These campuses are located at both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Meetings & Events offers businesses and professionals opportunities to hold conferences, corporate meetings, social events, and other similar events at a wide variety of locations, including the Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Cruise Line ships, and Aulani. With Disney Meetings & Events, business leaders can expect to transform their events through collaboration, innovation, creativity, and technology.

Though the pandemic slowed opportunities for growth, connection, and meaningful experiences, Disney Destination Gatherings is the perfect solution for those wishing to learn and experience connection through these magic-inspired events and activities.

