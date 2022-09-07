Universal Orlando Resort is home to many world-class attractions.

Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure allow Guests to be completely immersed in some of their favorite movies by experiencing attractions like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, Revenge of the Mummy, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, and many more.

Recently, however, Universal Park Guests were left in the dark after a reported power outage.

Guests who were at Universal’s Islands of Adventure reported the theme park being without power for about 30 minutes. In this time, lights and attractions were out in several lands, including Seuss Landing and Toon Lagoon.

“It was odd,” one Guest said. “We were in toon lagoon when it happened and the slushy stand near the bathrooms didn’t go down, it was odd. However, they weren’t able to scan AP passes for the discount. The other stores went completely down though and saw a couple of employees in suits wandering around.”

At this point, there have been no reports of a power outage of any kind next door at Universal Studios Florida. However, the theme park has been closing earlier than Islands of Adventure, even on the couple of days during the week when the theme park is not hosting Halloween Horror Nights.

The popular Halloween event takes place every night in September and October from Wednesday through Sunday.

Universal Orlando has not issued a statement on the outage and these power outages can happen from time to time without explanation. However, it certainly has to be a fun and unique experience for Guests and something that they won’t soon forget.

Have you ever experienced an incident like this at Universal Orlando or Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments!