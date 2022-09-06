Theme Park Ride Shut Down After Guest Removes Clothing

A popular theme park ride was shut down and had to be evacuated after a “behavior incident” occurred.

However, a recent incident on a popular roller coaster caused a ride to be shut down.

While riding the Scooby-Doo Spooky Coaster Next Generation at Warner Bros. Movie World, Guests found themselves stuck inside the dark coaster after a rider allegedly removed clothing, causing the carriage in the high portion to jam, according to reports from ABC News.

As a result, the riders on board were stuck inside the attraction for about 30 minutes before ultimately being rescued.

Movie World issued a statement following the incident:

“The guests on board were completely safe throughout the process and our expert team were in constant communication with them,” the statement said. “The safety and wellbeing of our guests is our highest priority and our team conduct regular training with QFES on these scenarios and we would like to thank them for their assistance.”

The Scooby-Doo Spooky Coaster Next Generation invites Guests to “embark on a thrilling journey with both spooky surprises and rollercoaster thrills”

Earlier this spring, a 12-year-old boy was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital after suffering significant head injuries on the Looney Tunes carousel ride at the theme park. An update on his status has not been revealed at this time.

